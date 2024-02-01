Some diabetes drugs may lower risk of kidney stones: Study

New York, Feb 1 While Type 2 diabetes is associated with increased risk of kidney stones, some forms of treatment for this condition may also have the benefit of lowering risk of kidney stones, according to a study.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital in the US found that there was an association between the use of sodium-glucose contratransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and a lower risk of developing kidney stones.

The study, reported in JAMA Internal Medicine, included data from three nationwide databases in the US of patients with Type 2 diabetes who were seen in routine clinical practice.

The team analysed information from 716,406 adults with Type 2 diabetes who had started taking an SGLT2 inhibitor or two other classes of diabetes medications known as GLP1 receptor agonists or dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4) inhibitors.

Patients who began taking SGLT2 inhibitors had a 30 per cent lower risk of developing kidney stones than those taking GLP1 agonists and about a 25 per cent lower risk than those taking DPP4 inhibitors.

The findings were consistent across sex, race/ethnicity, history of chronic kidney disease and obesity.

"Our findings could help inform clinical decision making for patients with diabetes who are at risk for developing kidney stones," said corresponding author Julie Paik, of the Division of Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacoeconomics at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

