Some 'hypocrites' still in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claims party leader Shehryar Afridi

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 7 : Shehryar Afridi, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has expressed his displeasure with the current leadership, alleging that some "hypocrites" are still part of the Imran Khan-founded party, according to ARY News.

At a public gathering in Kohat, the former federal minister cautioned the PTI's leadership against making "unilateral decisions and hypocritical statements," emphasising that the party was not beholden to any individual.

"Our message to PTI leadership is that the workers and loyalists of the party should be supported, those who are the foundation of the party," Shehryar Afridi said, according to ARY News.

He also questioned why his name had been taken off the party's Kohat Senate candidate list.

"I would like to inquire of my leadership, Barrister Gohar, Shibli Faraz, and Omar Ayub, why my name was taken off the list," he asked.

According to Afridi, the PTI included some "snakes" and "hypocrites," and anyone who undermined the party will be kicked out. He threatened to take legal action if his worries went unanswered, according to ARY News.

The statements were made in the midst of escalating conflict among PTI leaders, who disagree on various issues pertaining to party policies.

MNA Sher Afzal Marwat was stripped of important party positions a few days previously by PTI founder Imran Khan. Reliable sources disclosed that the choice was taken based on suggestions from PTI's core committee.

Additionally, Marwat was taken off the list of people who were supposed to meet with the PTI founder at Adiala Jail.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Shibli Faraz, Barrister Ali Zafar, and Umar Ayub are the new focus persons.

