Sonam Kapoor: Will always champion an Indian designer on international platforms

Mumbai, Dec 6 Actress and style icon Sonam Kapoor revealed her reason to go local at international events which has led to India having major fashion moments globally.

She said: “For me, I remember it was my first Cannes appearance. I was working with an international brand and they were taking me to Cannes. I know Masaba since we were kids, we were in kathak class together.”

“But my sister Rhea and I discussed and we were like 'we should wear an Indian designer on a global platform' and we wanted to wear a designer who was young and someone who represented the modern and young India.”

Recalling the time she wore a saree, Sonam added: “I remember, I wore her (Masaba) saree and at that time, I draped the saree myself. We had one make-up artist that was being shared by all young girls representing the global brand that I was endorsing.”

“I remember going there and suddenly there was this one photographer who comes and takes a picture of me and the next thing I know is that I am on the cover of a leading fashion magazine in America!”

The actress said: “I cannot tell you how excited Masaba was! But what was very exciting for me was the fact that I was 23 years old, that an Indian designer featured on a global magazine, and I felt very proud of it as an Indian!”

“After that time, Rhea and I decided that every time there is an international platform, we will always champion an Indian designer, and we have done that.”

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in 'Battle for Bittora'.

