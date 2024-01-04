Sonam took ‘16 months, without crash diets’ to feel like herself again after giving birth

Mumbai, Jan 4 Actress Sonam Kapoor revealed that it took her 16 months to feel like herself again after the birth of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August 2022.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a lehenga. To complete her look, she sported earrings and tied her hair into a bun.

She then captioned the images by penning: "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again.”

Sonam said that she didn’t follow any crash diets.

“Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been,” she wrote.

She also added: "Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. In 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

