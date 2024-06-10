Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina after PM Modi's oath ceremony

New Delhi [India], June 10 : After attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday met with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a post on X, Congress also shared a video of the meet and said, "CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji greeted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed ji and met other delegates in New Delhi today."

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of topics to further strengthen the natural bond that India and Bangladesh share, based on trust, cooperation, and a commitment to mutual growth.

The India Youth Congress also shared another post on X with some sentimental pictures of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi hugging the Bangladeshi PM underscoring the profound connection between Congress and Sheikh Hasina.

"The profound connection that has blossomed over the years is beautifully represented in these heartfelt moments between the Gandhi Family and Sheikh Hasina," the India Youth Congress said on X.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina's father and the founding leader of Bangladesh had a cordial relationship with Indira Gandhi, then Prime Minister of India.

Indira Gandhi played a significant role during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, supporting Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan.

India also gave shelter to Sheikh Hasina at that time when she was going through one of the most difficult stages of her life following the assassination of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

