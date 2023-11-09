Sonu Nigam belts out pure sadness in 'Khushi Ke Bahane' from 'Shastri Virudh Shastri'

Mumbai, Nov 9 Sonu Nigam’s voice when harbouring sadness and the feeling of pure morose needs little compliments. Bringing forth a heart wrenchingly painful song of grief in the ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ song ‘Khushi Ke Bahane’, the singer’s voice passionately brings about the soul of the movie in audio.

A song of how loved ones are left fighting one another, and leaving each other behind in their infighting, ‘Khushi Ke Bahane’ drives home the feeling of broken trust and the sorrow of what may just be damage that is now beyond repair.

Composed by Anupam Roy, the track is done in a very classic Bollywood style but not in the modern way. Rather, it sounds like the iconic singer K.L Saigal has been brought back to life as this tonally shifts to his old ‘40s songs.

The composition is very much classic old-school Bollywood music-oriented but has a modern production and new samples which give it the flair of being something new.

Penned by Manoj Yadav, the lyrics are all about how loved ones have drifted apart over something they should never have to begin with, but now it is too late and now they are enemies.

Momoji’s parents, who are essayed by Shiv Panditt and Mini Chakraborty, are parents who have been staying away from their son in the U.S for years and are unable to bond with him.

Seeing as how their own son doesn’t want to stay with them, the two file a case for legal custody.

A compelling storyline, ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ sees Paresh Rawal and Neena Kulkarni as grandparents to their seven year old grandson Momoji who are now fighting the boy’s parents for legal custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor