Sonu Sood, Farah Khan, Shreyas Talpade visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai, Sep 26 Actor Sonu Sood, Shreyas Talpade and filmmaker Farah Khan on Tuesday visited Lalbaugcha Raja, to seek the blessings of Bappa on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

The video from the pandal shows Sonu looking dapper in a white kurta, smiling for the cameras.

The actor was accompanied by his wife Sonali they were holding hands while making their way through the crowd towards the temple.

He also waved to the fans cheering for them, and obliged them by taking selfies. The couple was seen saying “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Farah visited the temple wearing an all-black ethnic outfit. She completed her look with a long neckpiece.

Amidst the high security Shreyas Talpade visited the temple along with his daughter Aadya, who he was carrying in his arms.

Shreyas wore a green kurta, while his daughter wore a pink frock, with a matching hairband.

Sonu is currently shooting for his forthcoming action thriller ‘Fateh’, which is based on cybercrime, in Amritsar, Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead pair. The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

Shreyas has two projects, ‘Emergency’ and ‘Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi’ in the pipeline.

--IANS

sp/rad

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor