Sonu Sood voices for specially-abled; urges govt to prioritise their needs

Mumbai, Jan 2 Actor Sonu Sood has become the voice of the specially-abled, and urged concerned authorities and state governments to reconsider and enhance the basic gratuity and minimum pension for individuals with disabilities.

In yet another demonstration of his unwavering commitment to philanthropy, Sonu continued to champion the cause of the specially challenged.

The actor took to social media, and shared a video with a specially-abled man sitting by the roadside. In the video, he can be seen saying, "Today I am with Dharmendra, who has come from Bihar. I just found out that the government gives Rs 400 to any specially-challenged person in the country. Just imagine how a person can run his expenses in Rs 400. I am urging the various governments that nothing can be done in just Rs 400, and hence, I request the government to increase the amount of the financial support under this scheme."

The post was captioned as: "My New Year Resolution 'RIGHTS FOR THE DISABLED' I Humbly request the concerned authorities and state governments to suitably revise and increase the basic gratuity and minimum pension of the disabled, to help them meet their basic needs.. The inherent challenges they face should be prioritised to alleviate financial strain, so they too can lead more fulfilling lives.@cmobiharnitishkumar #pmo #pmoindia #disabled."

On the film front, he will be next seen in 'Fateh', which is being co-produced by Zee Studios and his production company, Shakti Sagar Productions. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor