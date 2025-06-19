Soroka Hospital in Beersheba suffers direct hit in missile attack: Israel Foreign Ministry

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 : Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in the southern part of Israel has suffered a direct hit in a missile attack.

In a statement shared on X, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated, "BREAKING: A direct hit has been reported at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel. More details to follow."

🚨BREAKING: A direct hit has been reported at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel. More details to follow. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 19, 2025

IDF also confirmed that a hospital in southern Israel has been hit by a missile attack. In a post on X, IDF stated, "Several hits were identified as a result of the missile barrageone of them hitting the largest hospital in southern Israel. More details will follow."

IDF made the statement in response to a post it shared on X, where it mentioned that millions of people in Israel are running to take shelter as sirens sound due to a missile launch from Iran.

"Millions of Israelis across the country are currently running to shelter as sirens sound due to a missile launch from Iran," the IDF posted on X.

Several hits were identified as a result of the missile barrage—one of them hitting the largest hospital in southern Israel. https://t.co/G29iJqGyiH— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 19, 2025

Earlier, the IDF said that the air force had started a "wave of attacks" in Tehran and other parts of Iran. In a post on X, IDF stated, "The Air Force has now begun a wave of attacks in Tehran and other areas in Iran."

חיל-האוויר החל כעת בגל תקיפות בטהראן ובמרחבים נוספים באיראן.— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 19, 2025

The IDF asked residents of the cities of Arak and Khondab in Iran to evacuate for their safety. In a statement issued in the Farsi language, the IDF said that it is operating in the area against Iranian military infrastructure.

🔴 هشدار فوری به کارکنان و نیز کلیه افرادی که در ناحیه قرمز رنگ نقشه در محدود شهرهای اراک و خنداب قرار دارند ⭕️ ارتش اسرائیل همچنان که در روزهای اخیر در سراسر ایران برای حمله به زیرساخت‌های نظامی رژیم ایران اقدام کرده است، در این ناحیه فعالیت می‌کند. ⭕️ شهروندان گرامی بمنظور… pic.twitter.com/r75zX5HPbc — ارتش دفاعی اسرائیل | IDF Farsi (@IDFFarsi) June 19, 2025

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its seventh day. The conflict between the two nations started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion". In response, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres, Iranian News Agency (IRNA) reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IDF said it carried out a "series of strikes" targeting over 20 military sites in Tehran, including facilities linked to Iran's nuclear program and missile production, CNN reported.

The IDF said that 60 Israeli Air Force fighter jets "struck weapons production sites, centrifuge production sites, as well as research and development sites of the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons development project" over the past few hours.

The statement said, "These sites were designated to allow the Iranian regime to expand the scale and pace of its uranium enrichment purpose of developing nuclear weapons." CNN reported.

The IDF said that the latest strikes also targeted "factories producing raw materials and components for missile assembly, as well as sites for the production of Iran's air defence systems."

