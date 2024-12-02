South Africa expects more arrivals through ports of entry for upcoming festive season

Johannesburg, Dec 2 South Africa is expected to see more travellers through its ports of entry during the upcoming December-January festive season, a government official said Monday.

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Michael Masiapato made the remarks in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, while briefing the media about control measures at the ports of entry during the festive season.

During the pre-Covid festive period of 2019/2020, the BMA processed 6.3 million people at the port of entry before the number decreased to about 1.6 million in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 periods.

"However, in the 2022/2023 period, we recovered to above four million people. The recovery continued in 2023/2024 to above five million. We are expecting a full recovery to the pre-Covid level of more than six million people during the upcoming festive season," said Masiapato, Xinhua news agency reported.

The BMA will adjust operating hours at some of the key ports that do not operate on a 24-hour basis, and discussions have been held with neighboring countries, including Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Botswana, to streamline border processes and coordinate work modalities for the festive period, Masiapato said. "We will also deploy more staff at the busiest ports of entry to assist the delivery of services and provide technical support."

According to BMA, South Africa has 71 ports of entry, of which 52 are land ports of entry, 10 international airports and nine seaports.

