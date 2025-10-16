South Africa launches HIV prevention injection

Johannesburg, Oct 16 South Africa has taken a bold step in the fight against HIV/AIDS with the introduction of a groundbreaking long-acting injectable drug, Lenacapavir, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced.

Speaking at an event held in Johannesburg, Motsoaledi described the rollout of Lenacapavir as a "pivotal moment" for the country, noting that the injection would significantly strengthen South Africa's HIV prevention strategy.

He highlighted the progress the country has made over the past two decades in combating some of the highest HIV infection rates in the world, with about eight million people currently living with the virus. He said this new development further strengthens the ongoing fight and builds on years of progress in prevention and treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.

"South Africa has secured an initial allocation of Lenacapavir through a generous Global Fund grant, but this will only cover a fraction of the total need in the first couple of years. Specifically, the Global Fund's catalytic investment of about 29 million US dollars will provide approximately 456,000 Lenacapavir initiations over two years, translating into 912,000 doses," Motsoaledi noted.

According to the minister, 149,000 people were diagnosed with HIV in 2023, with women and adolescent girls remaining the most affected. He noted that the injection, administered twice a year, has the potential to address persistent challenges in HIV prevention and is likely to improve adherence among high-risk groups.

He added that the initial rollout would prioritise groups most vulnerable to HIV infections, including adolescent girls, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, female sex workers, and men who have sex with other men.

