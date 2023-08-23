South Africa: PM Modi greets members of Indian diaspora gathered in Johannesburg hotel

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the members of the Indian diaspora who were gathered in a Johannesburg hotel on Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa today, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the members of the Indian community. PM Modi signed posters that were hand-made by the diaspora members for his welcome.

PM Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday and received a ceremonial welcome at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora chanting 'Vande Mataram'.

The opening day of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg was witness to the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue. In his address at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, PM Modi said India will soon be a 5 trillion dollar economy and in the coming years will be the growth engine of the world.

intradmin/ANI-20230823174034.jpg

PM Modi’s special message to the dialogue was that mutual trust and transparency can help create a big impact, especially in the Global South. BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

This is the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the open plenary session today of the 15th BRICS Summit emphasized that India fully supports the expansion of BRICS and we welcome moving forward with consensus on this.

Speaking at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit, PM Modi further said " We will need to make our respective societies future-ready to make BRICS a future-ready organisation, and technology will play an important role in this. "

"In India, to provide education to the children living in rural areas, DIKSHA- Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing Platform has been developed. Along with that, to boost innovation amongst school students, we have established 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the AI-based language platform to remove language barriers.

"To remove language barriers, India has started AI-based language platform ‘Bhashini’ which has been widely used," he said.

PM Modi said that the CoWIN platform was built to track vaccination. "For vaccination, the CoWIN platform was made. Digital public infrastructure, i.e. through ‘India Stack’, public service delivery has been revolutionized," he said.

Moreover, PM Modi stressed that 'diversity' is the biggest strength of India. "For every problem that India faces, diversity brings the solution," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor