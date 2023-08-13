South Africa: Police searches 4 gunmen who killed 6 people in KwaZulu-Natal

Cape Town [South Africa], August 13 : Police have started the search for four gunmen who shot and killed six people at the Q section in South Africa's Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night, South Africa-based news website 24 News reported.

Two people were killed after shooters opened fire at a house just before midnight. Another person was killed in a backroom while a fourth was killed next to an outside toilet, according to 24 News report.

The gunmen then proceeded to shoot three people in a shack, which was just a few metres away from the first scene, News 24 reported citing police spokesperson Colone Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said, "Two were certified dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds." Preliminary investigations carried out by police revealed that one of the suspects demanded his ID from the victims before shooting them, according to 24 News report.

Colone Robert Netshiunda said, "It is believed that he was implicated in and is wanted by police for another murder in which he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally, and reports indicate that he believed that one of the deceased was in possession of his identity document."

He further said that three of the suspects have been identified and a 72-hour mobilisation of resources has been activated to search the suspects.

On Wednesday, three men were shot dead and two others were injured after unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims in Delft, 24 News reported.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrw Traut said, "The men, aged between 28 and 36, were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at a residence in Eendrag Crescent in Voorburg."

Traut said police were carrying out an investigation for three cases of murder and two of attempted murder. It is the second shooting recorded in the province. On Monday, five people, including two children, were killed at a house in Paarl's Mbekwani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor