South Africa sees strong recovery, growth in tourism sector

Johannesburg, Jan 14 South Africa's tourism sector has continued to show strong recovery and growth, with a 5.7 per cent increase in inbound visitors in the first 10 months of last year, the South African Tourism (SAT) said Tuesday.

"Between January and October 2024, South Africa welcomed 7.2 million visitors -- an impressive 5.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year," the SAT said in a statement. "Early indicators from the recent festive season suggest strong sector performance, with high occupancy rates and strong participation in events across the country."

"In the business events space, South African Tourism has so far secured 53 bids for international events in the 2024/2025 financial year. These events are expected to generate 616 million rands (about 33 million US dollars) for the economy and attract over 24,000 delegates between 2024 and 2029, further cementing South Africa's position as a premier destination for global conferences and events," said the official national tourism marketing agency of the South African government.

South Africa's 2024-2025 financial year, which started on April 1, 2024, will terminate on March 31, 2025.

"The SAT remains focused on driving sustainable growth in the sector, and we are unwavering in our commitment to showcasing our country's unparalleled beauty including our rich cultural and natural heritage to the world, while driving inclusive economic growth, and contributing to the reduction of unemployment," the statement said.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa's nature-based tourism sector has great potential to drive inclusive and sustainable growth, and that as the host of the first G20 summit on African soil this year, South Africa will showcase what the country can offer in terms of tourism.

