South Africa will not tolerate threats, intimidation during elections: President

Johannesburg, March 22 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that threats, intimidation and undemocratic actions will not be tolerated during this year's elections.

Ramaphosa made the remarks at the commemoration of the country's Human Rights Day, which was observed on March 21, in Sharpeville, Gauteng province.

"The regularity, peacefulness, fairness and integrity of our elections are achievements that we must dutifully protect."

South Africa will hold national and provincial elections on May 29 this year. Some opposition political parties have recently threatened to take violent action during the elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ramaphosa said they will work to create more space and open up more opportunities for all citizens to have a say in the decisions that affect them by strengthening the consultation processes in government, parliament, legislatures and municipalities.

The president also called for unity in working together to build people's power at the grassroots level.

"We must support community-based organisations and initiatives, religious formations, women's organisations, and youth bodies."

--IANS

