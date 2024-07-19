South African companies hit by global network outage

Johannesburg, July 19 Several South African companies were affected by global network outages that affected many countries Friday. South African airliner Airlink on Friday warned its customers that it was experiencing some network and communication outage with customer services being impacted.

"Airlink would like to inform all its customers that our information technology (IT) network, including telephone lines, is currently down due to an unforeseen global network outage. We are working tirelessly to restore IT services and return to normal business systems as soon as possible," said Airlink in a statement.

The Airlink resorted to manual processing as a result of the network outage, Xinhua news agency reported.

South African TV channel eNCA was also affected by the IT outage, which forced it to resort to reruns Friday morning.

Capitec Bank, one of the biggest banks in the country, issued a statement Friday, saying their IT has been affected.

"Due to an unexpected issue with an international service provider, we are currently experiencing nationwide service disruptions. Please note that card payments and Capitec automated teller machine are working, and rest assured that your account remains secure," the Capitec said, adding that it is working hard to resolve the outage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor