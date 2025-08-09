South African court orders former Zambian president Edgar Lungu's burial in Zambia despite family's objection

Pretoria [South Africa], August 9 : A South African high court has ruled that Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu, who died in South Africa, should be buried in Zambia against his family's wishes, Al Jazeera reported.

Lungu's burial had been the subject of a two-month dispute between Zambia's government, which had planned a state funeral for him in Lusaka, and his family, who wanted him buried in South Africa, Al Jazeera stated.

Lungu, who served as Zambia's head of state from 2015 to 2021, died in South Africa on June 5 while receiving medical treatment. The South African high court halted plans for Lungu to be buried in Johannesburg on June 25, just hours before a private ceremony was set to begin, Al Jazeera reported.

Zambia's government had approached the court arguing that Lungu should be given a state funeral and buried at a designated site in Lusaka, like all other presidents since Zambia's independence in 1964.

Lungu's family opposed the move, saying the late leader did not want the current president, Hakainde Hichilema a longstanding political rival and his successor at his funeral, Al Jazeera noted.

On Friday, a high court judge in Pretoria ruled that Lungu's body should "immediately" be handed over to a representative of Zambia's court system for repatriation and burial in Lusaka.

"A former president's personal wishes or the wishes of his family cannot outweigh the right of the state to honour that individual with a state funeral," the court said, Al Jazeera reported.

Zambia's Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, who was present at the court, said the government appreciated the judge's ruling, Al Jazeera added.

Lungu's sister, Bertha Lungu, was reportedly in tears after the judgement was read out, according to Al Jazeera.

The Patriotic Front party, led by Lungu, said the family had "filed an appeal against the judgement," Al Jazeera reported.

Lungu was elected president in 2015 but lost the 2021 elections to Hichilema of the United Party for National Development. Since then, Lungu's wife and children have faced corruption and money laundering charges, which the family claims are politically motivated, Al Jazeera noted.

His daughter, Tasila Lungu, was arrested in February on money laundering charges, having previously been detained with her mother and sister on fraud charges in 2024. His son, Dalitso, is also facing corruption charges.

