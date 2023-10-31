South African President cheers on cricket team says will be in India to watch them in 'final'

Cape Town [South Africa], October 31 : South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said that he intends to visit India to watch the Cricket World Cup final, if the Proteas make it, to further express support for South Africa men's national cricket team.

While applauding the Proteas, who have been performing well in the World Cup, Ramaphosa said he held a conversation with the Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

"I spoke to the Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and encouraged them to remain focused and told him that the entire nation supports and stands behind them," according to the South African Government's official statement.

"I also told him that I intend to travel to Mumbai in India to watch them play in the finals," he emphasized.

South Africa had a thrilling one-wicket win against Pakistan in the 26th match of the ODI World Cup 2023, following which, Bavuma said that the players were not calm in the dressing room after the nail-biting finish.

The progress of the South African cricket team in the world cup has brought cheer in the country which recently saw its Rugby Team become World Champions.

"On Saturday night, South Africans watched with pride and joy as our national rugby team, the Springboks, became the world champions for the fourth time since the advent of democracy in our country" the South African President said.

"As we all watched their progress towards the championship, we marvelled at their resilience and determination to overcome some of the best teams in the rugby world. At moments when their cause seemed lost, they fought back and they emerged victorious," he added.

"I want us all to embark on a period of celebration culminating in a celebratory holiday after our matriculants have finished their exams and the Proteas have done the country proud at the Cricket World Cup" President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

He added that the Springboks, the South Africa national rugby union team, will return home tomorrow, highlighting that "They will conduct a victory tour around the country and I will receive them at the Union Buildings later this week."

https://twitter.com/CyrilRamaphosa/status/1719060076965572653?s=20

He further stated, " I want us to now rally behind the Proteas in the same way as we have given our support to the Springboks."

