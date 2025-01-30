South African weather service website down after cyberattack

Johannesburg, Jan 30 The South African Weather Service (SAWS) website remains down following a cyberattack, but its weather forecasts have not been interrupted, the SAWS said on Thursday.

The weather service said in a statement that it has relied on alternative channels to render critical marine, aviation and severe weather services.

"Thus far, we have not had an interruption of services. Weather products for marine and aviation sectors are being conveyed via alternative channels," SAWS Chief Executive Officer Ishaam Abader was quoted as saying in the statement.

Daily forecasts are being sent regularly via email to media houses and to Disaster Management Authorities and forecasts are also being disseminated through social media platforms, Abader said.

"A team of engineers and cybersecurity experts is working around the clock to return operations to normalcy within a reasonable time," the statement said. "Up to so far, the team has been able to restore the SAWS email functionality and telephone system."

There has been an increase in cyberattacks in the country. The South African Bureau of Standards, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, and the Government Pensions Administration Agency were all hit by cyberattacks in 2024, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research estimated last year that cyber crimes cost the South African economy up to 2.2 billion rand (about $120 million) annually.

