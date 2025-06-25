South Carolina: 20 Injured in Lightning Strike at Lake Murray Public Park in Lexington

At least 20 people, including children, were injured in a lightning strike at Lake Murray Public Park in Lexington, South Carolina on Tuesday, June 24 (local time). After receiving the distress call, emergency crews rushed to the spot. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the bolt struck a group consisting of six adults and 12 children.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Columbia confirmed a single lightning strike that injured several people. In total, 20 individuals sustained injuries, which occurred at around 4.43 p.m. near Lake Murray Dam. Two were treated at the scene, while 18 others were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

BREAKING: 18 people — 6 adults and 12 children – have been struck by lightning at Lake Murray Public Park in Lexington, South Carolina.



Very weak storm otherwise BUT had lightning!



No word yet on their condition.



There have been 4 U.S. lightning fatalities so far this year. pic.twitter.com/5a3fynwkST — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) June 24, 2025

"SC Emergency Management reports 18 people, 6 adults and 12 children, struck by lightning at Lake Murray Public Park in Lexington, SC," NWS said.