South Korea: 18 killed, 9 missing after heavy rains, landslides

Seoul, July 21 Eighteen people in South Korea have been killed and nine others remain unaccounted for following heavy rains and landslides that began ravaging the country last week, the government said on Monday.

The casualties as of 9 p.m. Sunday include 10 dead in the southern county of Sancheong, two in the northern county of Gapyeong and two in the western city of Seosan, according to the interior ministry.

Four of the missing were reported in Sancheong, while another four were reported in Gapyeong.

More than 14,000 people have taken shelter across 15 major cities and provinces since the heavy rains started last Wednesday.

Property damage has been extensive, with 1,999 cases reported at public facilities and 2,238 cases reported at private facilities as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

The state weather agency has forecast more rainfall through Monday morning in South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and the southern island of Jeju.

North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province are expected to see rainfall starting at 9 a.m., while the capital area and the Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces are forecast to receive rain in the afternoon, Yonhap news agency reported.

The government has lifted all heavy rain advisories and, on Sunday, lowered the warning level from "serious" to "attention."

The South Korean Army has deployed some 2,500 military personnel and equipment to areas hit hard by the recent torrential rain to help recovery work, the armed services said on Monday.

A total of around 2,500 emergency personnel and 20 equipment have been deployed in the southwestern city of Gwangju, parts of the South Chungcheong Province and the South Gyeongsang Province since Thursday, according to the Army.

The recovery efforts centred on overhauling houses and stores flooded from the rains, including removing soil and organising household items, the Army said, adding that it will continue to assist recovery efforts.

