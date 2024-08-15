South Korea and US wrap up 6th round of talks on defence cost sharing

Seoul, Aug 15 South Korea and the United States ended another round of negotiations this week on determining Seoul's share of the cost for stationing the US Forces Korea (USFK), a foreign ministry official said on Thursday.

The sixth round of the talks on the Special Measures Agreement (SMA) took place from Monday to Wednesday in Washington, according to the official. The current six-year SMA is due to expire at the end of next year, Yonhap news agency reported.

"South Korea and the United States held focused consultations for substantive progress in both sides' major areas of interest," the official said.

Since 1991, Seoul has partially shared the cost for Korean USFK workers; the construction of military installations, such as barracks, as well as training, educational, operational, and communications facilities; and other logistical support.

The latest negotiations are taking place as South Korea seeks to strike an early deal to avoid tough bargaining if former US President Donald Trump returns to the White House.

