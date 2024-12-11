South Korea: Assembly Speaker announces parliamentary probe into martial law declaration by Prez
By IANS | Published: December 11, 2024 01:37 PM2024-12-11T13:37:12+5:302024-12-11T13:40:11+5:30
Seoul, Dec 11 South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said Wednesday he has invoked the authority to conduct a parliamentary probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law last week.
Woo also called for the prompt formation of a special committee to handle the parliamentary investigation, Yonhap news agency reported.
Woo told reporters that a parliamentary probe is needed to secure a "public testimony" from Yoon over the December 3 imposition of martial law.
A parliamentary official said the Assembly plans to conduct the probe as swiftly as possible given the severity of the situation.
