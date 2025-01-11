South Korea: Black boxes of Jeju Air crash lack last four minutes of data

Seoul [South Korea], January 11 : The black boxes from the Jeju Air Co. passenger plane that crashed last month have been found to lack crucial data from the final four minutes before the explosion, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korean investigators.

An analysis conducted by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed that both the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) from the B737-800 aircraft stopped recording approximately four minutes before the plane's collision with a localizer structure.

The crash occurred at 9:03 am on December 29, when the Jeju Air flight struck a concrete mound housing localizer equipment at the end of Muan International Airport after skidding without deploying its landing gear. The black boxes stopped recording at 8:59 am, making it difficult for investigators to fully assess the events leading up to the crash.

Authorities said that while FDR and CVR data are critical for investigations, they are not the sole sources of evidence. "The investigation involves analyzing various sources of information, including air traffic control records, video footage of the crash and debris from the site," the officials said, Yonhap reported.

The black box components were sent to the NTSB last week. South Korean investigators who participated in the analysis are expected to return on Monday to continue the investigation.

South Korean authorities had confirmed that 179 people were killed and two people were rescued out of 181 aboard following a plane crash in South Korea's Muan region.

Following the crash, world leaders had expressed condolences and solidarity with South Korea.

In a statement released by the White House, US President Joe Biden expressed his grief over the accident and pledged support to South Korea.

"Jill and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life that occurred as a result of the Jeju Airlines accident in Muan, Republic of Korea. As close allies, the American people share deep bonds of friendship with the South Korean people, and our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragedy," the White House statement read.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru extended his sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of the government and the people of Japan. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives due to the airplane accident that occurred in the ROK. On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I wish to express my sincere condolences for the loss of life and send my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families," the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan stated.

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, also expressed deep sorrow over the aeroplane crash. In a post on X, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic airplane crash at the Muan international airport. Extend condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts are with the people of Republic of Korea at this difficult time."

