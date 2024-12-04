South Korea: Cabinet offers to resign collectively over martial law declaration

Seoul, Dec 4 The South Korean Cabinet has offered to resign collectively in the midst of political turmoil triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's overnight martial law order, officials said on Wednesday.

At a meeting convened by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, nearly all Cabinet members, including Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, expressed their intent to resign to take responsibility for the President's declaration and subsequent lifting of martial law earlier in the day, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I have no intention of continuing in my post," Justice Minister Park Sung-jae told reporters after the meeting.

Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who reportedly proposed declaring martial law to Yoon, later announced his resignation in a statement.

Prime Minister Han urged the Cabinet to continue fulfilling their responsibilities.

"I ask the Cabinet to fulfil your responsibilities together with the public officials of all ministries to ensure the people's safety and everyday lives are maintained without the slightest wavering," he said.

"Until the last moment, I will serve the people by pooling the wisdom of our Cabinet members."

Earlier in the day, senior aides at the presidential office, including President Yoon's chief of staff, offered their resignations.

