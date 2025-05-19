South Korea: Candidates ramp up campaign for swing voters in key battleground

Seoul, May 19 South Korean Presidential candidates ramped up their campaigns on Monday to woo swing voters in the key battleground of Seoul, with the election just 15 days away to pick a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid.

Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung, the campaign's front-runner, met elderly voters, while People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party (NRP) joined a forum in Seoul.

Although the minor party's Lee, who had served as a leader of the PPP, has ruled out merging his campaign with Kim, the forum drew attention as speculation persists over a potential merger of their candidacies to challenge the DP's Lee.

Speaking to reporters after the forum, the NRP's Lee said he is "not interested" in discussing a merger.

After attending the presidential candidates' first televised debate the previous day, Kim said he remains open to a merger with the minor party's Lee.

A Realmeter survey showed Monday that the DP's Lee was leading Kim with 50.2 per cent support against Kim's 35.6 per cent. The minor party's Lee came in third with 8.7 per cent.

After meeting elderly voters, the DP's Lee held a campaign rally at Yongsan Station and is set to head to the wards of Yeongdeungpo and Mapo.

Meanwhile, Kim announced his pledge for the youth at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul in commemoration of Coming of Age Day.

He proposed policies that aim to ease the burden of housing and marriage for the youth, ensure fair hiring and adopt a system that recognises military service as work experience at private companies, as part of efforts to expand opportunities for young people and help reduce their financial burden.

Kim later attended a special luncheon meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, announcing his plans to push for a summit meeting with US President Donald Trump, if he is elected, Yonhap news agency reported.

"If elected President, I will visit the United States in June to hold an early summit with President Trump and promptly resolve issues hindering economic cooperation between the two countries," Kim said.

He pledged to explore new opportunities for mutual growth, including in the shipbuilding sector, which the US takes an interest in, to "usher in a new era of joint prosperity," though stressing the national interests of South Korea remain his top priority.

He also addressed concerns over the potential US troop drawdown in South Korea.

"Our economy cannot be maintained if there is a nuclear threat from North Korea and a risk of the withdrawal of US troops in terms of defence security," he said.

"What makes us concerned is the possibility that President Trump might propose increasing South Korea's share of defence costs, and I think a moderate increase is acceptable, but I am worried about the potential reduction or withdrawal of US troops," he said.

Kim will later hold a rally near Seoul Station during the evening rush hour.

