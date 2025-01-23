South Korea: CIO transfers investigation of Yoon's martial law bid to prosecution for indictment

Seoul, Jan 23 South Korean state anti-corruption agency transferred its investigation of President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid to the prosecution on Thursday, asking that he be indicted on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it transferred all of its investigation records to the prosecution and the material came to more than 30,000 pages in 69 books. The CIO does not have indictment powers against a President.

"The suspect continues to be uncooperative and defy the procedures under the criminal justice system despite facing nationally serious charges of being a leader of an insurrection," Lee Jae-seung, the CIO deputy chief, said during a press briefing.

"In these circumstances, we decided that rather than continually trying to question him, it would be more effective for determining the truth behind the incident for the prosecution, which has to decide on the indictment, to combine the investigation thus far and look further into whatever is needed," he said.

Yoon faces charges of colluding with then Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to start a riot by declaring martial law on December 3.

He also faces charges of abusing his power by sending troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Yoon is currently under arrest at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, south of the capital, while a Constitutional Court trial is also underway to determine whether to uphold or dismiss his impeachment by the National Assembly.

If upheld, Yoon will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days. If dismissed, he will be reinstated.

The CIO was only able to question Yoon once, on the day he was apprehended at his residence last week, but even then the President exercised his right to remain silent, Yonhap news agency reported.

He has defied all subsequent orders to appear for questioning and refused to cooperate with investigators trying to forcibly bring him to the CIO office from the detention centre.

The prosecution is expected to file for an extension of Yoon's arrest and indict him following further questioning around February 5.

