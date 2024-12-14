South Korea: Citizens celebrate 'people's victory' over Yoon's impeachment

Seoul, Dec 14 A crowd of citizens erupted in elation and tears on the streets nationwide on Saturday as the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his surprise martial law declaration last week, calling it a 'people's victory.'

Defying the December chill, hundreds of thousands of people gathered near the Assembly in Seoul and other major spots across the nation, demanding Yoon's impeachment.

Rally participants near Jungangno Station in the city of Daegu, a key stronghold for conservatives, stood up en masse and cheered at the news that the motion to impeach Yoon was approved at the National Assembly with 204 of the total 300 votes. An estimated 30,000 people joined the rally in Daegu, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I am relieved that some votes in favour of the motion were cast by members of the ruling People Power Party," a citizen in his 50s told.

"Having this many people in Daegu come out on the streets and demand impeachment means that its passage was just a matter of time, if it hadn't been passed today," he said.

In the southwestern city of Jeonju, where some 10,000 gathered, the rally turned festive at the motion's passage with participants cheering, "Candlelit citizens achieved a victory."

A 21-year-old university student, who participated in a rally in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, was teary, letting out a sigh of relief.

"I was very nervous when the first vote on the impeachment motion was nullified (last week.) I hope that our society will now unite their strength to create one filled with hope."

Crowds also erupted in clapping and cheers, waving colorful, lighted K-pop cheering sticks near the National Assembly in Seoul, chanting en masse 'We have won' and 'South Korea is a democratic republic.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor