South Korea: Civic groups continue candlelight vigils calling for Yoon's impeachment

Seoul, Dec 9 Civic groups staged another candlelight vigil across the nation Monday to call for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over last week's botched martial law declaration.

Thousands of people held rallies in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, while others gathered in major cities to continue their rallies demanding Yoon's ouster from office, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon faces growing pressure to step down after he survived a first impeachment vote Saturday, as the opposition has vowed to try again this week.

Near Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, hundreds of people, waving national flags, held a separate rally opposing Yoon's impeachment, demonstrating the political chaos surrounding Yoon's fate, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers faced fierce protests after boycotting the impeachment vote.

The impeachment motion was scrapped due to a lack of quorum, as only three lawmakers of the 108-member ruling party cast their ballots in the vote.

Kim Jae-sub found a utility knife along with a picket sign, which had writing calling for Yoon's impeachment, in front of his house in Seoul on Sunday, and Cho Jung-hun had eggs thrown at his office in Seoul.

Other PPP members also received funeral flowers delivered to their offices in an apparent sign of voters' protest against the PPP's decision to boycott the impeachment vote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor