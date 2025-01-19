South Korea: Court approves detention of impeached President Yoon

Seoul [South Korea], January 19 : A court in Seoul issued a detention warrant on Sunday for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, allowing authorities to hold him for an extended period over his controversial martial law declaration in December 2024, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

Notably, South Korean investigators had arrested Yoon on January 15 over accusations of prompting an uprising against the government.

The Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant, citing concerns over potential evidence tampering. Yoon faces charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his authority by declaring martial law on December 3.

The warrant permits investigators to detain Yoon for up to 20 days, including the time he has already spent in custody since his arrest at his Seoul residence. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) plans to transfer Yoon to the prosecution after 10 days. The prosecution is then expected to investigate him further and indict him before the 20 days are up.

CIO officials said that they will carry out a probe into the president "in accordance with the law and procedures."

However, Yoon's lawyers have said the martial law bid was an "act of governance" and cannot be subject to a court judgment as it was implemented to overcome a national crisis caused by the opposition-led impeachments of Cabinet members, gridlock in legislation and unilateral budget reduction, Yonhap reported.

Earlier on December 14, last year, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country. The members of the unicameral National Assembly had voted 204 to 85 to impeach South Korea's President.

After his impeachment, Yoon was suspended from office.

