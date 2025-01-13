South Korea: Defence ministry rejects as 'not true' claims that military induced North Korea's provocations

Seoul, January 13 South Korean defence ministry on Monday rejected allegations that its suspension of an inter-Korean military pact and resumption of anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts were aimed at inducing North Korea's provocations ahead of December's martial law imposition.

The ministry's response came amid suspicions raised by the opposition bloc and some media reports that the military "intentionally" took part in such activities to prompt North Korea to stage provocations in connection with President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition on December 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Our military has deterred North Korea's provocations through a consistent policy toward North Korea while maintaining firm military readiness," the ministry said in a statement.

"But some are linking such normal military activities and measures with the martial law situation ... incurring security concerns and discouraging our military activities," it said, calling out against raising such suspicions and vowing to closely cooperate with the martial law probe.

Specifically, the ministry again dismissed views that the military considered staging artillery strikes in response to North Korea's launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border last year.

The military "patiently" responded by retrieving balloons that fell on the ground without firing them, emphasising that the suspicions that it possibly prepared for such artillery strikes are "not true," the ministry said.

Similarly, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) earlier rejected allegations that it sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets to North Korea to prompt military provocations when former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was in office. Kim is indicted as a key figure behind Yoon's botched martial law imposition.

The JCS has also denied suspicions that it attempted to conceal evidence after allegedly flying drones over Pyongyang in October.

The military has maintained its stance of not confirming the alleged drone infiltration despite the allegations, citing operational security.

In June, the presidential National Security Council decided to fully suspend the 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction pact until mutual trust is restored in response to North Korea's massive sending of trash-carrying balloons across the border.

The military subsequently resumed the anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts, marking the first anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near the heavily fortified border since January 2016.

The North has violated the tension reduction pact on more than 4,000 occasions since unilaterally suspending the agreement in December 2023, according to the ministry.

