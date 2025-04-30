South Korea: Democratic Party launches election committee for June presidential election

Seoul, April 30 The South Korean Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday launched an election committee that aims to woo both liberal and conservative voters, with the presidential election just 34 days away.

In an effort to expand his appeal beyond the party's traditional liberal base, DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has brought together political figures from across the ideological spectrum to court moderate and swing voters.

Lee is leading opinion polls by wide margins in the race for the June 3 election, which will determine the successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over a failed martial law bid.

During the launching ceremony, Lee pledged to end controversies surrounding Yoon's martial law decree, restore democracy, revitalise the economy and bring unity to the nation if he is elected president.

"The upcoming election is not merely a contest between political parties," Lee said in his speech. "It is a confrontation between the future and the past, between progress and regression, and between hope and despair."

South Korean former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-joon, a renowned strategist from the conservative camp, and DP floor leader Park Chan-dae were appointed as standing co-chairs of the election committee, Yonhap news agency reported.

Also joining the campaign leadership are former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil, former Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong, former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, and former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyung-soo.

Earlier on April 29, the South Korea's Supreme Court said that it will rule on the election law violation case of the Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee later this week.

The ruling will be made at 3 p.m. Thursday, the court said, just four days after Lee won the DP's primary for the June 3 presidential election.

The announcement comes after prosecutors appealed a high court ruling last month that acquitted Lee of lying as a presidential candidate during the 2022 election and overturned a lower court's sentence of a suspended prison term.

The case has posed a major legal hurdle for Lee, who is considered the front-runner in the upcoming presidential election.

