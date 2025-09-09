South Korea: DP leader says martial law probe not 'political retribution'

Seoul, Sep 9 The leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday the ongoing special counsel probe into ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid should not be seen as "political retribution," calling for stern punishment of those responsible.

Rep. Jung Chung-rae made the call in his first policy address to the first regular National Assembly session since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June, as Yoon currently stands trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his martial law bid in December.

"Settling the issue of insurrection is not political retribution. It is time for the ruling and opposition parties, conservatives and progressives alike, to resolve the long-standing task of settling history," Jung said.

"A thorough investigation into the truth of the insurrection and punishment of those responsible must be the starting point," he added.

Jung also urged the swift passage of three revision bills to extend special counsel probes into Yoon's martial law charges, allegations involving his wife, Kim Keon Hee, and a 2023 military investigation into the death of a young Marine.

He demanded the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), the conservative party Yoon left after his impeachment, issue a public apology and sever ties with pro-martial law forces, Yonhap news agency reported.

If the PPP fails to break away from those implicated in the insurrection allegations, Jung warned, the party could face a constitutional trial that may lead to its dissolution as an "unconstitutional" party.

The DP has accused the PPP of shielding Yoon, noting that most of its lawmakers boycotted the vote to end his December 3 martial law declaration and later opposed his impeachment.

Jung also pledged to push reforms of the prosecution, judiciary and media through related legislation, while backing the Lee administration's economic agenda to spur growth.

The DP has championed bills to dismantle the prosecution's central headquarters and replace it with new agencies tasked with handling investigative and indictment powers.

