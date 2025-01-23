South Korea: Ex-capital defence commander claims innocence in martial law hearing

Seoul, Jan 23 South Korean former chief of the Capital Defence Command, suspected of taking part in impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law bid, claimed innocence on Thursday, saying he was only carrying out military measures upon receiving an order from Yoon.

Lee Jin-woo, the former Army commander charged with playing an 'integral' role in an insurrection and abusing his powers in connection with Yoon's imposition of martial law on December 3, made the claim through his lawyer as he attended a preliminary hearing at a court martial in Seoul.

Lee is accused of ordering the deployment of troops to the National Assembly and instructing them to enter the Assembly building and drag out lawmakers.

"The defendant is a soldier who is under the control of the military commander-in-chief," Lee's lawyer said, stressing that Lee inevitably assumed that the President's martial law declaration was a "legitimate" one approved through relevant legal process.

The commander's lawyer also emphasised that Lee had no intention of causing an insurrection, stressing that a trial at the court martial should be suspended until the Constitutional Court delivers its decision on Yoon's case, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The defendant's action is a military measure taken in response to his superior's order and there was no intention or purpose of causing disorder in national constitution," the lawyer said.

Lee was indicted by the prosecution's special investigation headquarters last month, with physical detention.

Earlier this week, the military approved the official dismissal of Lee and three other senior commanders from their positions over their suspected roles in the botched martial law imposition.

Earlier in the day, Yoon arrived in a convoy at the Constitutional Court to attend the fourth hearing in his impeachment trial.

It marks the second time Yoon personally appears at a hearing on his shocking, albeit short-lived, imposition of martial law on December 3. He first attended a court hearing in person on Tuesday.

