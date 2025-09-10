South Korea: Ex-Defence Minister Lee summoned for questioning next week in Marine death probe

Seoul, Sep 10 A South Korean special counsel team has summoned former Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup to appear for questioning next week over allegations of government interference in a military probe into the death of a young Marine in 2023, officials said on Wednesday.

Lee will appear before special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team to be questioned as a witness next Thursday, his lawyer said, marking his first appearance at the team's office since its launch in July.

The team has been investigating allegations that the initial suspects of the probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, in July 2023, were cleared after alleged interference by high-ranking officials of the then Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Lee, who served as defence minister at the time, is expected to be questioned about instructions he received over the case. Lee had initially signed off on the results of the probe, but later rescinded it after former President Yoon allegedly took issue with them.

The former minister has also been accused of leaving the country last year to avoid an investigation by anti-corruption investigators.

In March last year, Lee left the country after being appointed as ambassador to Australia despite an investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials over the allegations surrounding the probe into Chae's death.

Lee returned shortly after amid growing controversy over his departure.

Meanwhile, former Vice Defence Minister Shin Beom-chul appeared before the special counsel team on Wednesday to be questioned about the case, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier, on August 29, a special counsel team had raided the offices of the military prosecution as part of a widening investigation of alleged government interference in a 2023 military probe into the tragic death of a young Marine.

The team led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon had conducted the search and seizure at the defence ministry's compound in central Seoul over allegations that military prosecutors illegally intervened in the transfer of the 2023 case to the police.

