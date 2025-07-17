South Korea: Ex-President Yoon to attend hearing on legality of his arrest

Seoul, July 17 Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to attend a court hearing on the legality of his arrest later this week, his lawyers said Thursday.

The hearing, which has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court will review whether the former president's arrest was lawful and should remain in place.

"He decided to attend the hearing to personally explain his health condition as it is effectively impossible for him to attend his ongoing criminal trial or appear before the special counsel," a lawyer said, adding Yoon's health has "seriously deteriorated."

Yoon filed for the review on Wednesday, less than a week after he was placed under arrest at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, just south of the capital, over five key charges related to his attempt to impose martial law in December.

Depending on the court's decision, which is expected to be announced within 24 hours after the hearing, Yoon will either be released from the detention centre or remain in custody until the end of a 20-day initial arrest period, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Earlier in the day, Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend his insurrection trial for the second time, stating that he would boycott all future hearings unless the special counsel's team, led by Cho Eun-suk, was removed from the courtroom.

Yoon is currently in custody at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, just south of the capital, after a court issued a warrant to arrest him last Thursday over charges related to his attempt to impose martial law in December.

A trial on separate charges of insurrection and abuse of power related to the martial law bid has already been underway, and the 11th hearing opened at the Seoul Central District Court earlier in the day.

"Unless the special counsel is removed from the hearings, it is difficult for the defendant to be present," one of Yoon's lawyers said, accusing Cho's team of seriously violating the defendant's rights through an "illegal" investigation.

Yoon was also absent from the 10th hearing last week, which came only hours after he was placed in custody. It was the first time he had missed his trial, which he attributed to his health.

