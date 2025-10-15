South Korea: Final preparations under way for APEC summit in Gyeongju

Andong, Oct 15 Final preparations were being made Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit ahead of its opening later this month in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

The two-day summit is scheduled to open on October 31, bringing together delegates from the 21 APEC member economies. Construction of the summit venue and other facilities has been completed, with final inspections being made for the major international gathering.

Governor Lee Cheol-woo of North Gyeongsang Province, where Gyeongju is located, and Joo Nak-young, the city's mayor, checked preparation efforts earlier in the day, visiting various sites and boarding a shuttle bus traveling within the city.

The bus, which uses a QR code system to offer operating schedules, travels between hotels, Yonhap news agency reported.

They also checked safety standards of hotel rooms, such as air quality and fire alarms, and visited a restaurant serving halal food to cater for Muslim visitors.

The restaurant, named HI-ASIA, will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets during the APEC summit period.

Lee vowed to make careful on-site inspections and focus all efforts to ensure a successful summit.

