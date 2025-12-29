South Korea: Five senior military officers receive 'severe' disciplinary action over martial law involvement

Seoul, Dec 29 South Korea's defence ministry said Monday it has decided to take "severe" disciplinary action against five senior Army officers for their involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed bid to impose martial law last year.

The decision came after the ministry held a committee meeting earlier this month to decide on disciplinary action against eight senior Army officers -- seven generals and one colonel -- involved in the martial law bid on December 3 last year.

The ministry said it imposed serious disciplinary action on Yeo In-hyung, former head of the Defence Counterintelligence Command; Lee Jin-woo, former chief of the Capital Defence Command; and Kwak Jong-keun, former commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The three are currently on trial on charges of playing key roles in an insurrection for allegedly deploying troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission on the night martial law was declared.

Yeo and Lee are believed to face removal from office, the toughest level of disciplinary action.

Kwak is said to face dismissal, the second-highest level of punishment imposed, in consideration of his efforts to help restore constitutional order and uncover the truth behind the martial law through testimonies at Yoon's trials.

Meanwhile, a former Army vice chief of staff was also reportedly handed the second-highest level of disciplinary action, while a colonel with the Defence Counterintelligence Command was given a two-month suspension.

Earlier in the day, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that his nominee for budget minister needs to clarify her remarks in support of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid, a presidential spokesperson said.

Lee Hye-hoon, a former three-term lawmaker from the conservative camp and a veteran economist, was named Sunday as the first minister of the soon-to-be-launched Ministry of Planning and Budget. The choice came as a surprise, as she had previously made comments supporting Yoon's martial law attempt, taken part in rallies opposing his impeachment, and spoken out against President Lee's push for expansionary fiscal policy and cash handout programs.

Addressing the controversy, President Lee said the nominee should clarify her position on her past remarks about Yoon's martial law and make it clear that she intends to sever ties with those issues, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

President Lee also emphasised the importance of resolving differences through dialogue in order to craft better policies.

"It is necessary to coordinate differing views and come up with better ideas through the process," he was quoted as saying.

