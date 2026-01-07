South Korea: Head of main opposition party apologises for martial law by ex-President Yoon

Seoul, Jan 7 The leader of the South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP) apologised Wednesday for the failed attempt to impose martial law by ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok made the apology during a press conference at the party's headquarters, signaling that the conservative party would distance itself from Yoon, who is standing criminal trial on insurrection charges.

"The declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, was a wrong and inappropriate response to the situation that caused major confusion and inconvenience to the public, and caused pain to our party members," Jang said, bowing his head in apology.

Jang said he "deeply acknowledges" the responsibility as the ruling party at that time and offered his "sincere apologies" to the public.

"We will find our mistakes and responsibility within the party," he said.

"We will make a fresh start in line with the public's expectations."

Jang was among the 18 PPP lawmakers who attended the parliamentary vote to lift the martial law.

Regarding the upcoming local elections, Jang vowed to seek broader political cooperation with other opposition parties to win the elections, Yonhap news agency reported.

"If they agree on the values of liberal democracy and the goal to prevent the authoritarian rule of the Lee Jae Myung administration, we will keep an open mind and join forces with anyone," he said.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol's trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law is set to conclude this week amid keen interest in the level of punishment he will face, including the possibility of the death penalty.

The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold four hearings this week in the insurrection trial of Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, former National Police Agency chief Cho Ji-ho and five others, according to legal sources.

