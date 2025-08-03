South Korea: Interior ministry takes steps to abolish police bureau

Seoul, Aug 3 The South Korean interior ministry said Sunday it has taken steps to abolish a police bureau under its oversight, formally reversing a policy by the previous government that has been criticised for undermining the political neutrality of police.

The police bureau at the Ministry of Interior and Safety was established in 2022 under the government of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. It marked the first time in 31 years for the ministry to have an organisation overseeing police.

At that time, the Yoon administration said the bureau was necessary to keep police power in check as police were set to take on more investigative power from the prosecution, Yonhap news agency reportred.

However, critics argued the bureau has influenced the police agency by recommending candidates for senior police positions and taking other support measures for police.

Abolishing the police bureau at the ministry was one of the election pledges by President Lee Jae Myung.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said abolishing the police bureau is a "task that should be swiftly carried out to strengthen the neutrality and democratic control of the police."

A revised ordinance to abolish the bureau is expected to be approved at a Cabinet meeting by the end of this month, according to officials.

