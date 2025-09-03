South Korea Knife Attack: 3 Killed, One Injured in Stabbing Spree at Restaurant in Seoul

At least three were killed and one was injured in a knife attack at a restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, September 3, as per a Korea Herald report. The incident took place at the restaurant premises located in the Gwanak-gu area of western Seoul.

The attack occurred at a pizza restaurant in Jowon-dong at around 10.50 am on Wednesday morning. During the attack by a suspect man on the premisses of the restaurant, two man in 30s and 40s as well a woman sustained serious abdominal injuries and were transported to nearby hospital for treatment, but later declared dead.

According to the police quoted by Korea Herald, the restaurant owner, who is believed to be the suspect, allegedly attacked the contractor following a dispute over interior renovations. He also sustained injuries during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the incident.