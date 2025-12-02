South Korea: Lee proposes restoring communication channels with Pyongyang

Seoul, Dec 2 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung proposed restoring communication channels with North Korea on Tuesday, saying it will serve as a starting point for "peaceful coexistence" between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Lee made the remarks during an event to mark the launch of the 22th Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, stressing that unification is a path that must be taken regardless of whether it takes decades or even a millennia.

"The historic task given to us is to end hostility and confrontation between the two Koreas, and to build a new inter-Korean relationship based on peaceful existence," Lee said, suggesting the Koreas begin by restoring their dialogue channels.

Lee also emphasised that South Korea has no intention of pursuing unification by absorption.

Since taking office in June, the Lee administration has vowed to resume dialogue and reconciliation with North Korea, suspending loudspeaker broadcasts along the border and urging civic groups to halt anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns as part of efforts to mend frayed ties.

Still, prospects for resuming dialogue with North Korea are uncertain as North Korea remains unresponsive South Korea's peace overture. Last month, South Korea proposed military talks with North Korea to discuss the military demarcation line, but there has been no response from Pyongyang so far, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on November 17, South Korea’s military had proposed holding talks with North Korea to prevent border clashes, following recent incidents in which North Korean troops crossed the military demarcation line.

“To prevent accidental clashes and ease military tensions, our military officially proposes that the two sides hold inter-Korean military talks to discuss the establishment of a clear reference line for the MDL,” said Kim Hong-cheol, deputy minister for national defence policy.

North and South Korea share a language and traditional culture, but politically their modern history is one of conflict and division.

