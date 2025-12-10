South Korea: Lee vows to enhance climate change cooperation with Pacific Island countries

Seoul, Dec 10 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday met with foreign ministers from Pacific Island countries and pledged to deepen cooperation on climate change and other shared global challenges.

Lee held talks with the top diplomats from 15 Pacific Island nations and the secretary general of the Pacific Islands Forum, who were in Seoul for the sixth Korea-Pacific Islands foreign ministers' meeting.

"As a responsible member of the global community, the Republic of Korea is committed to taking the lead in addressing the pressing challenges facing humanity," Lee said, referring to South Korea's official name.

"We will respond proactively to the shared threat of the climate crisis and to support vulnerable countries in achieving self-sustaining growth based on Korea's own development experience to build a better future together," he added.

Lee also highlighted Korea's growing strategic ties with the region, noting its role as a major source of tuna and a key fisheries hub, as well as its significant potential for expanded cooperation in the mineral and energy sectors, Yonhap news agency reported.

During the ministerial meeting hosted by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Tuesday, the top diplomats adopted a joint statement committing to enhanced cooperation on climate change and environmental issues, as well as oceans, maritime affairs and fisheries.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun had said that South Korea will strengthen cooperation with the Pacific Island countries in areas of climate change, and digital and development projects to help tackle regional challenges.

Cho made the pledge during the sixth Korea-Pacific Islands foreign ministers' meeting in Seoul, noting that Seoul has doubled its official development assistance this year compared with 2023.

"We will continue to advance cooperation tailored to local needs, supporting priorities such as climate resilience, digital capacity and resource management," Cho said in opening remarks.

Pacific Island countries place climate change at the top of their foreign policy agenda as rising sea levels pose an existential threat to the islands within decades.

Lee welcomed the outcome and expressed hope for continued communication and exchanges through high-level consultations.

South Korea has steadily expanded its engagement with Pacific Island countries since establishing diplomatic relations beginning with Tonga in 1970.

