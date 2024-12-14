South Korea: Main Oppn hails Yoon's impeachment motion passage as 'victory for people, democracy'

Seoul, Dec 14 South Korea's main Opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday welcomed the National Assembly's decision to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law, calling it a victory for the people.

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae made the remark as he met reporters after the vote, voicing appreciation for all those who supported Yoon's impeachment.

"We made a historic victory for democracy because of all who gathered in front of the National Assembly and passionately cried out for the protection of the Constitution and democracy," he said.

He stressed that Yoon's impeachment is 'only the first step' toward solving the aftermath of Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration, and vowed to push for a thorough investigation into Yoon and other 'accomplices of the insurrection.'

He also said the DP will make every effort to swiftly form a special counsel to investigate Yoon.

Meanwhile, the South Korea's National Assembly voted on Saturday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law.

Yoon will be suspended from his duties as soon as the impeachment resolution is delivered to his office, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will serve as Acting President, reports Yonhap news agency.

An impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, with all 300 lawmakers casting their ballots.

Yoon Suk Yeol's contentious martial law decree, the first issued in over four decades, was in effect for merely six hours but has incited significant political turmoil, disrupted diplomatic engagements, and unsettled financial markets.

Yoon was compelled to rescind the decree following a unanimous vote by the South Korean parliament to annul it. In the aftermath of the martial law declaration, Yoon stationed hundreds of troops and police officers at the parliament in an effort to obstruct the vote on the decree; however, they retreated once the parliament rejected it.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, Yoon refuted allegations of rebellion, justifying his martial law declaration as a necessary governance measure. The conservative president asserted that his actions were intended to issue a warning to the liberal Opposition Democratic Party, which he characterised as 'a monster' and 'anti-state forces.'

"I will fight to the end to prevent the forces and criminal groups that have been responsible for paralysing the country’s government and disrupting the nation’s constitutional order from threatening the future of the Republic of Korea," Yoon stated.

In a reaction, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung condemned Yoon's remarks as a 'mad declaration of war' against the South Korean populace.

Yoon is now the second President to confront impeachment proceedings. Following the approval of the motion, the Constitutional Court will assess whether to reinstate Yoon or to remove him permanently. He follows in the footsteps of Park Geun-hye, who was dismissed in 2017.

Park Geun-hye, who took office in 2013, faced parliamentary impeachment, which was upheld by the Constitutional Court in March 2017, leading to her prosecution and subsequent imprisonment. She was also accused of leaking classified information, maintaining a list of artists who criticised her policies, and dismissing officials who opposed her decisions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor