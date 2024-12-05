South Korea: Main opposition seeks vote on President Yoon impeachment motion Saturday

Seoul, Dec 5 South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said on Thursday that it will push for a vote Saturday for an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law and subsequent lifting.

The DP and five other minor opposition parties have submitted an impeachment motion, arguing Yoon's martial law declaration constituted violations of the Constitution and other laws, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon declared martial law Tuesday night, citing "anti-state" acts by the opposition. It was lifted six hours later after being rejected by 190 lawmakers in parliament.

Cho Seung-rae, the DP's deputy spokesperson, said it plans to hold a vote on the motion at around 7 p.m. Saturday to allow ruling party lawmakers enough time to deliberate over their decision on Yoon's actions.

The motion was reported to a plenary session of the National Assembly early Wednesday. Under the law, an impeachment motion must be put to a vote within 72 hours after being reported.

A two-thirds majority is required to pass the motion, which would need support from at least eight lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party (PPP).

PPP leader Han Dong-hoon pledged to rally efforts to block the motion's passage, which would immediately suspend Yoon's presidential duties.

The DP said it will also seek to hold a revote on a bill calling for a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Keon Hee's corruption and election interference allegations alongside the impeachment vote on Saturday.

The bill, vetoed by Yoon for the third time, requires a two-thirds majority to override the veto.

