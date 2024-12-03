South Korea: Martial law command announces decree banning political activities

Seoul, Dec 4 A military command, launched with the declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol late Tuesday, announced a decree banning all political activities, including protests and activities by political parties in South Korea.

The decree issued by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, a four-star general who has been named to lead the command, had gone into effect as of 11 pm Tuesday.

"All political activities, including those related to the National Assembly, regional assemblies, political parties, the forming of political organizations, rallies and protests are banned," Park said.

Park said the decree has been proclaimed nationwide to defend free democracy and the safety of people from anti-state forces threatening to overthrow the country.

The decree also puts all media and publishers under control, in addition to ordering trainee doctors on a walkout to immediately return to work within 48 hours, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The act of denying free democracy or attempting a subversion is banned; fake news, manipulating public opinion and false instigation is banned," Park said.

Those who violate martial law can be arrested or raided without a warrant, according to the decree.

With the declaration of martial law, the commander oversees administrative and legal affairs in the affected region and can take special measures on areas including arrest, seizure, media and collective action when necessary.

Meanwhile, South Korea's bourse operator said it is yet to be decided whether stock markets will open as usual on Wednesday following President Yoon Suk Yeol's unexpected emergency martial law declaration.

Yoon declared martial law in a previously unannounced late-night address Tuesday, accusing the opposition side of controlling the parliament and paralyzing the government by conducting "anti-state activities."

"It is yet to be decided if the stock markets will be opened Wednesday," a Korea Exchange official said.

The benchmark KOSPI and tech-heavy KOSDAQ markets are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m.

