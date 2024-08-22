South Korea: Military conducts fueling operations training with govt, refiner

Seoul, Aug 22 The military staged joint training with local governments, the police and an oil refiner to enhance logistics readiness for oil supply in the event of war, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Thursday.

According to the JCS, the two-day training took place at HD Hyundai Oilbank Co.'s oil refinery in Seosan, 98 kilometers southwest of Seoul, joined by troops from relevant logistics units across the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps, Yonhap news agency reported.

Units deployed for the training loaded military vehicles with the distributed oil supplies and delivered them to their respective destinations, escorted by the police, it added.

The training was held in conjunction with the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise that runs through August 29, an annual summertime military exercise between South Korea and the United States in the face of evolving North Korean military threats.

The JCS said it plans to hold the training annually with the country's four biggest oil refiners on a rotational basis to establish a firm logistics support posture.

