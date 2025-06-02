South Korea: Nearly 30,000 police to be deployed across polling stations nationwide

Seoul, June 2 South Korea will deploy nearly 30,000 police officials across the polling stations nationwide this week, as part of security measures for the June 3 presidential election, government said on Monday.

A total of 28,590 police officers will be stationed across 14,295 polling stations Tuesday, when the nation heads to the polls to elect its new leader, according to the National Police Agency.

Police said they will maintain the highest level of emergency security, in which all police personnel can be mobilized, from 6 a.m. Tuesday until the newly elected president enters office, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea will elect a new leader on Tuesday to succeed former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted from office over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

The top military officer also inspected Army units Monday, the eve of the presidential election, and called for a firm readiness posture against North Korean threats.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo made the call as he visited units under the Army's 9th Division and the 1st Air Defence Brigade, according to the JCS.

During his visit to a surveillance unit under the 9th Division, Kim noted its proximity to the North and called for utmost efforts to prevent enemy attacks and deceptions.

Kim called for a firm readiness posture against potential low-altitude air infiltrations involving drones and aircraft when he visited a unit under the 1st Air Defence Brigade.

Kim's visit came as North Korea staged provocations involving ballistic missiles and cruise missiles on May 8 and 22, respectively.

Presidential candidates on Sunday pressed on with their final efforts to consolidate their support base and persuade swing voters.

Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party campaigned in his hometown of Andong, approximately 190 kilometres southeast of Seoul, before meeting with voters across the wider Gyeongsang region.

He apparently hoped to win over even a small number of voters in the area, a traditional stronghold for conservative candidates where his party typically has little support.

