South Korea, New Zealand agree to boost security cooperation

Seoul, Sep 4 President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon condemned growing military ties between North Korea and Russia and agreed to enhance security cooperation during their summit on Wednesday, Yoon's office said.

Yoon and Luxon discussed ways to expand relations in areas across trade, investment, security and technology, and pledged to work together on regional and international issues to upgrade bilateral relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," the office said.

Luxon was on an official two-day state visit to South Korea, the first since he took office in November 2023, Yonhap news agency reported.

The two leaders "strongly" denounced North Korea's continued nuclear and missile development, as well as its growing military ties with Russia, urging Pyongyang to give up its nuclear ambitions and improve its human rights situation, according to the office.

Yoon recognized New Zealand's contributions to the monitoring of United Nations sanctions on North Korea and its role as a member state of the United Nations Command (UNC), which oversees the enforcement of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice.

Luxon expressed support for Yoon's unification doctrine that pursues peaceful unification with North Korea based on liberal values, the office noted.

In June, New Zealand announced plans to increase its troop presence in the UNC from 12 to 53 soldiers in support of peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, and the navies of the two nations conducted joint drills.

The leaders also reviewed the significant increase in two-way trade since the implementation of a free trade agreement in December 2015, which reduced tariffs on most goods traded between the two countries.

They agreed to explore opportunities to further enhance the trade deal and launch an economic security dialogue channel to facilitate regular discussions, the office said.

South Korea and New Zealand have stepped up diplomatic and military engagement in recent years as members of the four Indo-Pacific partners of the Northern Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO), along with Japan and Australia.

In June, the leaders of the four nations issued a joint statement condemning the increasing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow and committed to supporting Ukraine and its contributions to global security.

