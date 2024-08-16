South Korea: NSC discusses ways to beef up cybersecurity for defence contractors

Seoul, Aug 16 The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held a meeting on Friday to discuss measures to enhance cybersecurity for defence contractors to address concerns about hacking attacks targeting military technology.

Shin Yong-Seok, the presidential secretary for cybersecurity, led the meeting with officials from the state-run arms procurement agency, the spy agency, the police and the Defence Counterintelligence Command, following recent reports of alleged hacking attempts on local defence companies, Yonhap news agency reported.

The participants discussed ways to expand intelligence sharing and provide support for technology protection measures to enhance the cybersecurity of small and medium-sized defence contractors, the NSC said.

During the meeting, Shin said key defence technologies are vital to national security and stressed the need for close cooperation between relevant agencies to fix security vulnerabilities, it noted.

